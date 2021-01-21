TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 20, 2021 _____ 269 FPUS54 KLCH 210930 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 330 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021 TXZ180-212215- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 330 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ201-212215- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 330 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ215-212215- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 330 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ216-212215- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 330 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ259-212215- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 330 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of showers near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ260-212215- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 330 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ261-212215- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 330 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ262-212215- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 330 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ Rua _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather