TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 26, 2020
_____
712 FPUS54 KLCH 270949
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
349 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020
TXZ180-272215-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
349 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then chance of
showers after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the
mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds up
to 5 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ201-272215-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
349 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog
through the day. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then chance of
showers after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of showers 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds up to 5 mph. Chance
of showers 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ215-272215-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
349 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog
through the day. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog
through the night. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers likely in the morning, then showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ216-272215-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
349 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog
through the day. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog
through the night. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Showers likely in the morning, then showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ259-272215-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
349 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then chance of
showers after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the
mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. North winds up to
5 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around
60. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ260-272215-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
349 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the afternoon.
Highs around 70. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then slight
chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog through the night.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
showers 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Northeast winds up to
5 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ261-272215-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
349 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog
through the day. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then chance of
showers after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the
upper 50s. Light winds becoming northeast up to 5 mph after
midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of showers 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ262-272215-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
349 AM CST Fri Nov 27 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of
fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then chance of showers
after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the upper
50s. Light winds becoming northeast up to 5 mph after midnight.
Chance of showers 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
showers 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
27
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather