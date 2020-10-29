TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

420 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

420 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

420 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

420 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

420 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

420 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds up to 5 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

420 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming

southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

420 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

420 AM CDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

