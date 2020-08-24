TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 23, 2020
_____
456 FPUS54 KLCH 241042
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
542 AM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
TXZ180-242215-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
542 AM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Highest heat index readings
105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Hurricane conditions possible. Mostly cloudy.
Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy.
Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the
afternoon.
$$
TXZ201-242215-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
542 AM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds
5 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Partly sunny.
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Hurricane conditions possible. Mostly cloudy.
Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy.
Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the
afternoon.
$$
TXZ215-242215-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
542 AM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Partly sunny.
Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting
to the east 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Hurricane conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 108 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to
108.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the
afternoon.
$$
TXZ216-242215-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
542 AM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy.
Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East
winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Hurricane conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
$$
TXZ259-242215-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
542 AM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Partly sunny.
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around
90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Hurricane conditions possible. Mostly cloudy.
Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy.
Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index readings
around 105 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the
afternoon.
$$
TXZ260-242215-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
542 AM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Partly sunny.
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Hurricane conditions possible. Mostly cloudy.
Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy.
Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to
106 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
afternoon.
$$
TXZ261-242215-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
542 AM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Partly sunny.
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around
90. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Hurricane conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy.
Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
$$
TXZ262-242215-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
542 AM CDT Mon Aug 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy.
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around
90. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT... Hurricane conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy.
Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
$$
19
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather