TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 21, 2020
_____
117 FPUS54 KLCH 221033
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
533 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
TXZ180-222215-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
533 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly
cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy
with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index
readings 108 to 113.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to
110.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat
index readings around 105 in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to
110.
$$
TXZ201-222215-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
533 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings 107 to 112.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to
108.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat
index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to
110.
$$
TXZ215-222215-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
533 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly
cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to
106 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to
110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 106 to
111.
$$
TXZ216-222215-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
533 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to
109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Highest heat index readings
105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to
109.
$$
TXZ259-222215-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
533 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat
index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy.
Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent. Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat
index readings around 105 in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to
110.
$$
TXZ260-222215-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
533 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North
winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to
5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat
index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly cloudy.
Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 108 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ261-222215-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
533 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to
109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Highest heat index readings
105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to
109.
$$
TXZ262-222215-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
533 AM CDT Sat Aug 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to
108.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Highest heat index readings
around 105 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to
108.
$$
19
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather