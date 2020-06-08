TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 7, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
304 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
304 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat
index readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 108 to
113.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings
105 to 109 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
304 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings
105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings
105 to 106 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
304 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to
107 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
304 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
304 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest
heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 108 to
113.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings
105 to 109 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
304 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to
110.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings
105 to 106 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
304 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings
105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
304 AM CDT Mon Jun 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings
around 105 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
