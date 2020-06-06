TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 5, 2020
546 FPUS54 KLCH 061001
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
501 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
TXZ180-062300-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
501 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings
108 to 113.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat
index readings 105 to 107 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ201-062300-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
501 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
106 to 111.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat
index readings around 105 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ215-062300-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
501 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 95. Heat index readings 107 to 112.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ216-062300-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
501 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
West winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings
105 to 109.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ259-062300-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
501 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
108 to 113.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat
index readings 105 to 107 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ260-062300-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
501 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat
index readings around 105 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ261-062300-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
501 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings 105 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ262-062300-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
501 AM CDT Sat Jun 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 107 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
13
