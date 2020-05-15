TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 14, 2020

_____

636 FPUS54 KLCH 150857

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

357 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

TXZ180-152230-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

357 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ201-152230-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

357 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ215-152230-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

357 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ216-152230-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

357 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ259-152230-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

357 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ260-152230-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

357 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ261-152230-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

357 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ262-152230-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

357 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

13

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather