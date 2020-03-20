TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 19, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

300 AM CDT Fri Mar 20 2020

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

.TODAY...Not as warm. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds up to

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

.TODAY...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming south up to 5 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

