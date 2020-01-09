TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 8, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles

300 AM CST Thu Jan 9 2020

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

300 AM CST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 60. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

300 AM CST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

300 AM CST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

300 AM CST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

300 AM CST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

300 AM CST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

300 AM CST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

300 AM CST Thu Jan 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

