TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 19, 2019

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

307 AM CST Fri Dec 20 2019

TXZ180-202230-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

307 AM CST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds becoming northeast up to 5 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ201-202230-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

307 AM CST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds becoming

northeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ215-202230-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

307 AM CST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ216-202230-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

307 AM CST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ259-202230-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

307 AM CST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ260-202230-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

307 AM CST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ261-202230-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

307 AM CST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ262-202230-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

307 AM CST Fri Dec 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

