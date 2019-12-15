TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 14, 2019
_____
828 FPUS54 KLCH 150920
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
320 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
TXZ180-152200-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
320 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Areas
of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ201-152200-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
320 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ215-152200-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
320 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly
cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ216-152200-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
320 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ259-152200-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
320 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Areas
of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ260-152200-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
320 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Areas
of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ261-152200-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
320 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ262-152200-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
320 AM CST Sun Dec 15 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
50
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather