TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 9, 2019
_____
965 FPUS54 KLCH 101013
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
413 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
TXZ180-102300-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
413 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
Chance of showers near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to 10 mph with gusts
to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph in the morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ201-102300-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
413 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of showers near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
$$
TXZ215-102300-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
413 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Breezy, cooler. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
northeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of showers near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ216-102300-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
413 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Cooler. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
35 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ259-102300-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
413 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Showers. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph in the morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ260-102300-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
413 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of showers
near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph in the morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ261-102300-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
413 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ262-102300-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
413 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
66
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather