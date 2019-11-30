TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 29, 2019
_____
290 FPUS54 KLCH 300959
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
359 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019
TXZ180-302200-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
359 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019
.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper
40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
$$
TXZ201-302200-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
359 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after
midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ215-302200-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
359 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
$$
TXZ216-302200-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
359 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers in
the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
$$
TXZ259-302200-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
359 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper
40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ260-302200-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
359 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper
40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
TXZ261-302200-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
359 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 50.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ262-302200-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
359 AM CST Sat Nov 30 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of showers 30 percent.
$$
50
_____
