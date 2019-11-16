TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 15, 2019

_____

668 FPUS54 KLCH 160924

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

324 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

TXZ180-162215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

324 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and patchy dense fog in the

morning. Highs around 60. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. Light winds becoming northwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

TXZ201-162215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

324 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. Light winds becoming northwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

TXZ215-162215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

324 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ216-162215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

324 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs around 60.

North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ259-162215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

324 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around 60.

North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

TXZ260-162215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

324 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Light winds becoming northwest up to 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

TXZ261-162215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

324 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ262-162215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

324 AM CST Sat Nov 16 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around 60.

North winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

27

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather