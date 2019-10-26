TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, October 25, 2019
_____
085 FPUS54 KLCH 260809
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
309 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
TXZ180-262230-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
309 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ201-262230-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
309 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ215-262230-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
309 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the
morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ216-262230-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
309 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds becoming
south up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the
morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ259-262230-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
309 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ260-262230-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
309 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ261-262230-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
309 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ262-262230-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
309 AM CDT Sat Oct 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the
evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.
Chance of showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
19
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather