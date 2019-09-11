TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 10, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
328 AM CDT Wed Sep 11 2019
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
328 AM CDT Wed Sep 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
328 AM CDT Wed Sep 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
328 AM CDT Wed Sep 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
328 AM CDT Wed Sep 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
328 AM CDT Wed Sep 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
328 AM CDT Wed Sep 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
328 AM CDT Wed Sep 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
328 AM CDT Wed Sep 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
