TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 8, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
345 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
345 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up
to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings 108 to 113.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings 109 to 114.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat
index readings around 105 in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings 106 to 111.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat
index readings around 105 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings 106 to 111.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
345 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds up
to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the
evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings 107 to 112.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat index readings 105 to
106 in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings 106 to 111.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings 106 to 111.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat
index readings around 105 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings 106 to 111.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest
heat index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
345 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index
readings 105 to 110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index
readings 107 to 112.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index
readings 105 to 109.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat
index readings 105 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to
107.
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
345 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings 105 to 109.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings 105 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107.
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
345 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to
5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings 107 to 112.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat
index readings around 105 in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings 107 to 112.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat
index readings around 105 in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings 106 to 111.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings 106 to 111.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
345 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings 105 to 110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings 105 to 110.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings 105 to 109.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings 105 to 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106.
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
345 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds up
to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings 105 to 109.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings 105 to 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107.
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
345 PM CDT Thu Aug 8 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CDT FRIDAY...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds up
to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings 105 to 109.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings 105 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107.
