TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 22, 2022

_____

599 FPUS54 KHGX 230742

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

142 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

TXZ211-241000-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

142 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper

20s. Lows 12 to 20. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Wind chill values as low

as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ237-241000-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

142 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower

30s. Lows 15 to 20. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 12 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning. Wind chill values as low as

120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ196-241000-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

142 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Lows 10 to 20. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Wind chill values as low

as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ195-241000-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

142 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Lows 10 to 20. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Wind chill values as low

as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ214-241000-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

142 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 20. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 12 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning. Wind chill values as low as

120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ210-241000-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

142 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper

20s. Lows 14 to 20. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Wind chill values as low

as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ227-241000-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

142 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with highs around 30. Lows

14 to 20. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Wind chill values as low

as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ238-241000-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

142 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk, cold with highs in

the lower 30s. Lows around 20. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 13 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around

10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the mid 50s

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning. Wind chill values as low as

120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ198-241000-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

142 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Lows 10 to 20. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Wind chill values as low

as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ213-241000-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

142 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper

20s. Lows 13 to 21. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Wind chill values as low

as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ163-241000-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

142 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Lows 10 to 15. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 above in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. North winds around

5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. Temperature

rising into the mid 40s after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Wind chill values as low

as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ235-241000-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

142 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, cold with highs in the

lower 30s. Lows 15 to 22. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 in

the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Wind chill values as low

as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ200-241000-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

142 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper

20s. Lows 15 to 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Wind chill values as low

as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ176-241000-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

142 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Lows 10 to 15. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. North winds around

5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Wind chill values as low

as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ236-241000-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

142 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, cold with highs in

the lower 30s. Lows 15 to 21. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Wind chill values as low

as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ199-241000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

142 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper

20s. Lows 10 to 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Wind chill values as low

as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ179-241000-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

142 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper

20s. Lows 10 to 20. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 above in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Wind chill values as low

as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ178-241000-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

142 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper

20s. Lows 10 to 20. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Wind chill values as low

as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ164-241000-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

142 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Lows 10 to 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Wind chill values as low

as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ177-241000-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

142 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Lows 10 to 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Wind chill values as low

as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ212-241000-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

142 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper

20s. Lows 10 to 20. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Wind chill values as low

as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ197-241000-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

142 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper

20s. Lows 10 to 20. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Wind chill values as low

as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ226-241000-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

142 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk, cold with highs

around 30. Lows 14 to 20. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 in

the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Wind chill values as low

as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ300-241000-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

142 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with highs around 30. Lows

around 20. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 40. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning. Wind chill values as low as

120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ313-241000-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

142 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with highs around 30. Lows

16 to 22. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning. Wind chill values as low as

120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ338-241000-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

142 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery, cold with highs in

the lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14 in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning. Wind chill values as low as

120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ337-241000-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

142 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, cold with highs in

the lower 30s. Lows around 20. North winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning. Wind chill values as low as

120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ336-241000-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

142 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Cold with highs

in the lower 30s. Lows around 20. North winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Wind chill values as low

as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ335-241000-

Coastal Jackson-

142 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, cold with highs in the

lower 30s. Lows around 20. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 11 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Wind chill values as low

as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ436-241000-

Matagorda Islands-

142 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Wind chill values as low

as 120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ437-241000-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

142 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Cold with highs

in the lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 25 to

35 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13 in

the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning. Wind chill values as low as

120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ438-241000-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

142 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 40.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning. Wind chill values as low as

120 below in the morning.

$$

TXZ439-241000-

Bolivar Peninsula-

142 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, cold with highs in

the lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 in

the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning. Wind chill values as low as

120 below in the morning.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather