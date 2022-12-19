TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 18, 2022

_____

511 FPUS54 KHGX 190858

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

258 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

TXZ211-192200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

258 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers after midnight, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Windy and much colder with lows 10 to 15. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk and much colder with highs in the upper

20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ237-192200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

258 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers after midnight, then showers

with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Blustery and much colder with lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as

low as zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk and much colder with highs around 30. Wind

chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ196-192200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

258 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers after midnight, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

around 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Windy and much colder with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Wind chill

values as low as 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values

as low as 5 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill

values as low as 15 in the morning.

$$

TXZ195-192200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

258 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers after midnight, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows

10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk and much colder with highs in the upper

20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Wind chill

values as low as 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values

as low as 10 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill

values as low as 15 in the morning.

$$

TXZ214-192200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

258 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy and much colder with lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, blustery and much colder with highs around 30.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill

values as low as 15 in the morning.

$$

TXZ210-192200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

258 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers after midnight, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows

around 15. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk and much colder with highs around 30. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ227-192200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

258 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers after midnight, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Blustery and much colder with lows 15 to 20. Wind

chill values as low as zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk and much colder with highs around 30. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ238-192200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

258 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy and much colder with lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as

low as zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk and much colder with highs around 30. Wind

chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ198-192200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

258 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers after midnight, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance

of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Windy and much colder with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Wind chill

values as low as 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill

values as low as 15 in the morning.

$$

TXZ213-192200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

258 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance

of showers in the evening. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 60. Temperature

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Brisk and much colder with lows around 15. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ163-192200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

258 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers after midnight, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Blustery and much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as

5 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 above in the morning.

$$

TXZ235-192200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

258 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows

around 20. Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk and much colder with highs in the lower

30s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ200-192200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

258 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low

as 5 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Wind chill

values as low as 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill

values as low as 15 in the morning.

$$

TXZ176-192200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

258 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers after midnight, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up

to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Temperature falling to around 40 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Windy and much colder with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as

5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 above in the morning.

$$

TXZ236-192200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

258 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Windy and much colder with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk and much colder with highs in the lower

30s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Wind chill values as

low as 5 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ199-192200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

258 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers after midnight, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature

falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Much colder with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Wind chill

values as low as 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill

values as low as 15 in the morning.

$$

TXZ179-192200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

258 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers after midnight, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature

falling to around 50 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low

as 10 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as

5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill

values as low as 15 in the morning.

$$

TXZ178-192200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

258 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers after midnight, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature

falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low

as 10 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Wind chill

values as low as 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill

values as low as 15 in the morning.

$$

TXZ164-192200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

258 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers after midnight, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature

falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low

as 10 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Wind chill values as low as

5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values

as low as 15 in the morning.

$$

TXZ177-192200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

258 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers after midnight, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature

falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Brisk and much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Wind chill

values as low as 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill

values as low as 15 in the morning.

$$

TXZ212-192200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

258 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers after midnight, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Windy and much colder with lows 10 to 15. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk and much colder with highs in the upper

20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

30s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill

values as low as 15 in the morning.

$$

TXZ197-192200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

258 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers after midnight, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 50. East winds around

10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Windy and much colder with lows 10 to 15. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk and much colder with highs in the upper

20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 15.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill

values as low as 15 in the morning.

$$

TXZ226-192200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

258 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows

15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk and much colder with highs around 30. Wind

chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ300-192200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

258 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Brisk and much colder with lows around 15. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 30. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values

as low as 15.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill

values as low as 15 in the morning.

$$

TXZ313-192200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

258 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Brisk and much colder with lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk and much colder with highs around 30. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ338-192200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

258 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy and much colder with lows around 20. Wind chill values as

low as zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy and much colder with highs around 30. Wind

chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ337-192200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

258 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers after midnight, then showers

with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy and much colder with lows around 20. Wind chill values as

low as zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, blustery and much colder with highs in the lower

30s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ336-192200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

258 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible this morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Very windy and much colder with lows around 20. Wind chill values

as low as zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, blustery and much colder with highs in the lower

30s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Wind chill values as

low as 5 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ335-192200-

Coastal Jackson-

258 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Windy and much colder with lows around 20. Wind

chill values as low as zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk and much colder with highs in the lower

30s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Wind chill values as

low as 10 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ436-192200-

Matagorda Islands-

258 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible this morning.

Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Very windy and much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 above after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the lower

30s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Brisk, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values

as low as 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ437-192200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

258 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers after midnight, then showers

with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible

this morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Very windy and much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 above after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the lower

30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low

as 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Wind chill values as

low as 10 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ438-192200-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

258 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. East winds

20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Breezy with lows around 50. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Very windy and much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 above after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very windy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Brisk, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values

as low as 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Wind chill values as

low as 10 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ439-192200-

Bolivar Peninsula-

258 AM CST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight, then showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. East winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Very windy and much colder with lows around 20. Wind chill values

as low as zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very windy. Much colder with highs around 30.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 above in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the

lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

