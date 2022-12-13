TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 12, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

342 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

TXZ211-132200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

342 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers late, then showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up

to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ237-132200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

342 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ196-132200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

342 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers late, then showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ195-132200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

342 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers late, then showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ214-132200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

342 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Less

humid. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ210-132200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

342 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers late, then showers likely

with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ227-132200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

342 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers late, then showers likely

with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ238-132200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

342 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then

showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ198-132200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

342 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers late, then showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower

50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ213-132200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

342 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers late, then showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south with gusts

up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ163-132200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

342 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers late, then showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Cooler with lows around 50. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ235-132200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

342 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a

chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ200-132200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

342 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers early this morning. Isolated

thunderstorms. Showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ176-132200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

342 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers late, then showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler.

Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ236-132200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

342 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this morning. Showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ199-132200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

342 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers late, then showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ179-132200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

342 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers late, then showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ178-132200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

342 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers late, then showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ164-132200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

342 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers late, then showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

TXZ177-132200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

342 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers late, then showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler. Less

humid with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ212-132200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

342 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers late, then showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest with

gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

TXZ197-132200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

342 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers late, then showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ226-132200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

342 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this morning. Showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ300-132200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

342 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then

showers with isolated thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler and less humid. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ313-132200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

342 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then showers

with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ338-132200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

342 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Less humid. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ337-132200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

342 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Showers

likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ336-132200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

342 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ335-132200-

Coastal Jackson-

342 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ436-132200-

Matagorda Islands-

342 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a

chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Near steady

temperature in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Less humid. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ437-132200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

342 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a

chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Less humid. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ438-132200-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

342 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Showers

likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

southwest around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Less

humid. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ439-132200-

Bolivar Peninsula-

342 AM CST Tue Dec 13 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then

showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with isolated thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Less

humid. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

