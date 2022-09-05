TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 4, 2022

_____

082 FPUS54 KHGX 050743

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

243 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

TXZ211-052100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

243 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming partly sunny.

Isolated showers after midnight. Isolated showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ237-052100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

243 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the upper

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ196-052100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

243 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ195-052100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

243 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Isolated

showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ214-052100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

243 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ210-052100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

243 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming partly sunny.

Isolated showers after midnight. Isolated showers this afternoon.

Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ227-052100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

243 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ238-052100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

243 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight, then

scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the mid

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ198-052100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

243 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ213-052100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

243 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ163-052100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

243 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then becoming partly

sunny. Isolated showers after midnight, then scattered showers

with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows around 70.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ235-052100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

243 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ200-052100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

243 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ176-052100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

243 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ236-052100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

243 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight, then

scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ199-052100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

243 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs around 90.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ179-052100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

243 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs around 90.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ178-052100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

243 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs around 90.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ164-052100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

243 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs around 90.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ177-052100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

243 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ212-052100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

243 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ197-052100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

243 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Isolated

showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ226-052100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

243 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ300-052100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

243 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ313-052100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

243 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ338-052100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

243 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight, then

scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ337-052100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

243 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then

scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ336-052100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

243 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight, then

scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ335-052100-

Coastal Jackson-

243 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the upper

80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ436-052100-

Matagorda Islands-

243 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of. Lows in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ437-052100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

243 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of. Lows in the upper

70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ438-052100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

243 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then

scattered showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ439-052100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

243 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight, then isolated showers this morning.

Scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then

scattered showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid

with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather