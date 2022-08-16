TX Houston\/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 15, 2022 _____ 485 FPUS54 KHGX 160642 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 TXZ211-170900- Austin- Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville 142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 108. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. $$ TXZ237-170900- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton 142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 108. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. $$ TXZ196-170900- Brazos- Including the cities of College Station and Bryan 142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. $$ TXZ195-170900- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. $$ TXZ214-170900- Chambers- Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell, and Old River-Winfree 142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 107. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. $$ TXZ210-170900- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. $$ TXZ227-170900- Fort Bend- Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land, Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove 142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 108. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. $$ TXZ238-170900- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of League City and Friendswood 142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 109. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. $$ TXZ198-170900- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 108. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. $$ TXZ213-170900- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values up to 109. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. $$ TXZ163-170900- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot with highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. $$ TXZ235-170900- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 108. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 109. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. $$ TXZ200-170900- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton 142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog through the day. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values up to 107. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. $$ TXZ176-170900- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. $$ TXZ236-170900- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. $$ TXZ199-170900- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values up to 108. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. $$ TXZ179-170900- Polk- Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan 142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot with highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 110. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values up to 106. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. $$ TXZ178-170900- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring 142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values up to 106. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. $$ TXZ164-170900- Trinity- Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton 142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot with highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. $$ TXZ177-170900- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. $$ TXZ212-170900- Waller- Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire, and Waller 142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. $$ TXZ197-170900- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 107. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. $$ TXZ226-170900- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 107. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. $$ TXZ300-170900- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values up to 106. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. $$ TXZ313-170900- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown 142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 108. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values up to 109. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. $$ TXZ338-170900- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque 142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 108. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 110. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. $$ TXZ337-170900- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute 142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 108. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. $$ TXZ336-170900- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. $$ TXZ335-170900- Coastal Jackson- 142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 108. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 109. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. $$ TXZ436-170900- Matagorda Islands- 142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms. Humid. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. $$ TXZ437-170900- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. $$ TXZ438-170900- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 110. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 108. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. $$ TXZ439-170900- Bolivar Peninsula- 142 AM CDT Tue Aug 16 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 107. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. 