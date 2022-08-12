TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 11, 2022

FPUS54 KHGX

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

243 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

TXZ211-122100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

243 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid

90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to

105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ237-122100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

243 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to

105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ196-122100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

243 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ195-122100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

243 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the

upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to northeast

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to

107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ214-122100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

243 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to

106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ210-122100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

243 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid

90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ227-122100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

243 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the

lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat

index values up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ238-122100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

243 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then

showers and thunderstorms likely this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Humid with highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to

106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat

index values up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ198-122100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

243 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the

upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to northeast 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 105 in the afternoon.

TXZ213-122100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

243 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the

mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat

index values up to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

TXZ163-122100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

243 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ235-122100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

243 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid

90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to

106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

TXZ200-122100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

243 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat

index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with

lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to

106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ176-122100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

243 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index

values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ236-122100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

243 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy, then becoming mostly sunny this morning,

then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ199-122100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

243 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid

90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat

index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to

106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

TXZ179-122100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

243 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ178-122100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

243 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ164-122100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

243 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s. Light and variable winds, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index

values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ177-122100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

243 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ212-122100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

243 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid

90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat

index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to

107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

TXZ197-122100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

243 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the

upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast. Chance

of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon.

TXZ226-122100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

243 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to

105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ300-122100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

243 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to

106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ313-122100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

243 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to

105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to

107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat

index values up to 105.

TXZ338-122100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

243 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index

values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to

107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to

110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up

to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ337-122100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

243 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north this morning, then becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to

105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

TXZ336-122100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

243 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ335-122100-

Coastal Jackson-

243 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy, then becoming mostly sunny this morning,

then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to

105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

up to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

TXZ436-122100-

Matagorda Islands-

243 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north this morning, then becoming east 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid. Near steady

temperature in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Humid. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Near

steady temperature in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ437-122100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

243 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph this morning, then becoming east this afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid. Near steady

temperature in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Humid. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ438-122100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

243 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Humid with

highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph this morning, then becoming northeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to

107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values up

to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Heat index values up to

105 early.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat

index values up to 105.

TXZ439-122100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

243 AM CDT Fri Aug 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Humid with lows around 80. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to

106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values up to

105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

