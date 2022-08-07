TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 6, 2022

523 FPUS54 KHGX 070728

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

228 AM CDT Sun Aug 7 2022

TXZ211-072100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

228 AM CDT Sun Aug 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ237-072100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

228 AM CDT Sun Aug 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ196-072100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

228 AM CDT Sun Aug 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ195-072100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

228 AM CDT Sun Aug 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny after midnight, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around

100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ214-072100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

228 AM CDT Sun Aug 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ210-072100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

228 AM CDT Sun Aug 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south

around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ227-072100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

228 AM CDT Sun Aug 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south

around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ238-072100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

228 AM CDT Sun Aug 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ198-072100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

228 AM CDT Sun Aug 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ213-072100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

228 AM CDT Sun Aug 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ163-072100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

228 AM CDT Sun Aug 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ235-072100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

228 AM CDT Sun Aug 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ200-072100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

228 AM CDT Sun Aug 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ176-072100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

228 AM CDT Sun Aug 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ236-072100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

228 AM CDT Sun Aug 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ199-072100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

228 AM CDT Sun Aug 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ179-072100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

228 AM CDT Sun Aug 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ178-072100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

228 AM CDT Sun Aug 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ164-072100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

228 AM CDT Sun Aug 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ177-072100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

228 AM CDT Sun Aug 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ212-072100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

228 AM CDT Sun Aug 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south

around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ197-072100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

228 AM CDT Sun Aug 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ226-072100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

228 AM CDT Sun Aug 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ300-072100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

228 AM CDT Sun Aug 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ313-072100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

228 AM CDT Sun Aug 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ338-072100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

228 AM CDT Sun Aug 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around

90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ337-072100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

228 AM CDT Sun Aug 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ336-072100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

228 AM CDT Sun Aug 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Temperature falling into the mid

80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ335-072100-

Coastal Jackson-

228 AM CDT Sun Aug 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ436-072100-

Matagorda Islands-

228 AM CDT Sun Aug 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Humid. Near

steady temperature in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid. Near

steady temperature in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid. Near steady temperature in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid. Near steady temperature in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ437-072100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

228 AM CDT Sun Aug 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid. Near steady temperature in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ438-072100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

228 AM CDT Sun Aug 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady

temperature in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ439-072100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

228 AM CDT Sun Aug 7 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

