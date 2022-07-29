TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 28, 2022

_____

429 FPUS54 KHGX 290758

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

258 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

TXZ211-292100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

258 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to

106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110.

$$

TXZ237-292100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

258 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat

index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ196-292100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

258 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ195-292100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

258 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values

up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ214-292100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

258 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to

106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ210-292100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

258 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

$$

TXZ227-292100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

258 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ238-292100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

258 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat

index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

$$

TXZ198-292100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

258 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

$$

TXZ213-292100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

258 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny, then becoming mostly sunny this morning,

then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ163-292100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

258 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ235-292100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

258 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the

upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index values up to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

$$

TXZ200-292100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

258 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny, then becoming mostly sunny this morning,

then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ176-292100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

258 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

$$

TXZ236-292100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

258 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the

mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

$$

TXZ199-292100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

258 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ179-292100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

258 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ178-292100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

258 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 99. Heat index values

up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 110.

$$

TXZ164-292100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

258 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

$$

TXZ177-292100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

258 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

$$

TXZ212-292100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

258 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to

106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110.

$$

TXZ197-292100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

258 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index

values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110.

$$

TXZ226-292100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

258 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southeast around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

$$

TXZ300-292100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

258 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to

107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ313-292100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

258 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat

index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to

108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ338-292100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

258 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight

chance of showers. Humid with lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up

to 105.

$$

TXZ337-292100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

258 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up

to 105.

$$

TXZ336-292100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

258 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ335-292100-

Coastal Jackson-

258 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming sunny.

Isolated showers after midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 80. South winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

$$

TXZ436-292100-

Matagorda Islands-

258 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid. Near steady

temperature in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid. Near steady temperature in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny . Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid. Near steady temperature

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ437-292100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

258 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid. Near steady

temperature in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ438-292100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

258 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid

90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

108 early.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values up to

105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values up

to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values up to 105.

$$

TXZ439-292100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

258 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Humid with lows in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values up

to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather