TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

228 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

TXZ211-222100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

228 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ237-222100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

228 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy, then becoming sunny this morning, then

becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ196-222100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

228 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ195-222100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

228 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ214-222100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

228 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

north this morning, then increasing to south 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ210-222100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

228 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ227-222100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

228 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ238-222100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

228 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast this morning, then increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up

to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ198-222100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

228 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ213-222100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

228 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ163-222100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

228 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ235-222100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

228 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ200-222100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

228 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 90s. Light and variable winds, becoming

north around 5 mph this morning, then becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Heat index values up to

107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ176-222100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

228 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ236-222100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

228 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ199-222100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

228 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ179-222100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

228 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. West winds around

5 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ178-222100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

228 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index values up

to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ164-222100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

228 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ177-222100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

228 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ212-222100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

228 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog after midnight. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ197-222100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

228 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ226-222100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

228 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

East winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ300-222100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

228 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Light and variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph this

morning, then becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ313-222100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

228 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming north this morning, then increasing to southeast 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ338-222100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

228 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers this morning. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming north this morning, then becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ337-222100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

228 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this morning, then becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ336-222100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

228 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers this morning. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ335-222100-

Coastal Jackson-

228 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ436-222100-

Matagorda Islands-

228 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ437-222100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

228 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny, then becoming mostly sunny this morning,

then becoming sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ438-222100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

228 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Heat index values up to

109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ439-222100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

228 AM CDT Wed Jun 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers this morning. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this morning,

then becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 80.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Heat index values up to

106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up

to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

