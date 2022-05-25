TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

258 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

TXZ211-252100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

258 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 272 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe after midnight. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph this morning, then

becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ237-252100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

258 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 272 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph this morning, then becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ196-252100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

258 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph this

morning, then becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ195-252100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

258 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Highs in the upper

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ214-252100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

258 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 272 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ210-252100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

258 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 272 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph this morning, then becoming north

this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ227-252100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

258 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 272 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph this morning, then becoming

northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ238-252100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

258 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 272 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest this morning, then becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ198-252100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

258 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe after midnight. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph this morning, then

becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ213-252100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

258 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 272 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph this morning, then becoming

northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ163-252100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

258 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe after midnight. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south this morning, then becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ235-252100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

258 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 272 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ200-252100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

258 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 272 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest this morning, then becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ176-252100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

258 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe after midnight. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this morning, then becoming

northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ236-252100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

258 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 272 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast this morning, then becoming northwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ199-252100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

258 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 272 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe after midnight. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph this morning, then

becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ179-252100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

258 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 272 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe after midnight. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest this

morning, then becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ178-252100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

258 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 272 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe after midnight. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph this morning, then

becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ164-252100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

258 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 272 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe after midnight. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south this morning, then becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ177-252100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

258 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 272 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe after midnight. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph this morning, then

becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ212-252100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

258 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 272 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe after midnight. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph this morning,

then becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ197-252100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

258 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe after midnight. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph this morning, then

becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ226-252100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

258 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 272 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ300-252100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

258 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 272 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest this morning, then becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ313-252100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

258 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 272 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest this morning, then

becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ338-252100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

258 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 272 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ337-252100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

258 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 272 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ336-252100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

258 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 272 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph this morning, then becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ335-252100-

Coastal Jackson-

258 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 272 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

north this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ436-252100-

Matagorda Islands-

258 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 272 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to

25 mph, becoming east 15 to 20 mph this morning, then becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 80.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the

lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower

80s.

TXZ437-252100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

258 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 272 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower

80s.

TXZ438-252100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

258 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 272 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 80.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ439-252100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

258 AM CDT Wed May 25 2022

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 272 IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

