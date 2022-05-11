TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

257 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022

TXZ211-112100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

257 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ237-112100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

257 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ196-112100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

257 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ195-112100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

257 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ214-112100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

257 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ210-112100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

257 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ227-112100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

257 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ238-112100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

257 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ198-112100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

257 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ213-112100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

257 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ163-112100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

257 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ235-112100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

257 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ200-112100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

257 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ176-112100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

257 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ236-112100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

257 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ199-112100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

257 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ179-112100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

257 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ178-112100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

257 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ164-112100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

257 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ177-112100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

257 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ212-112100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

257 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ197-112100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

257 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ226-112100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

257 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ300-112100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

257 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ313-112100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

257 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ338-112100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

257 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ337-112100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

257 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ336-112100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

257 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ335-112100-

Coastal Jackson-

257 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ436-112100-

Matagorda Islands-

257 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Near steady temperature around 80. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ437-112100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

257 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ438-112100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

257 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ439-112100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

257 AM CDT Wed May 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

