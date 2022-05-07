TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 6, 2022

_____

337 FPUS54 KHGX 070858

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

358 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

TXZ211-072100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

358 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Partly cloudy. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ237-072100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

358 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ196-072100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

358 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Partly cloudy. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values

up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up

to 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ195-072100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

358 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Partly cloudy. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

values up to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up

to 106 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ214-072100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

358 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog early this morning. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ210-072100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

358 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Partly cloudy. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ227-072100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

358 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values

up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ238-072100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

358 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog early this morning. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ198-072100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

358 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Partly cloudy. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values

up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ213-072100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

358 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog early this morning. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ163-072100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

358 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ235-072100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

358 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Partly cloudy. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ200-072100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

358 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ176-072100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

358 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy, then becoming partly sunny this morning,

then becoming sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

early this morning. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ236-072100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

358 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ199-072100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

358 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values

up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ179-072100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

358 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then clearing. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early this morning.

Patchy fog early this morning. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ178-072100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

358 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then clearing. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early this morning.

Patchy fog early this morning. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ164-072100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

358 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 106 this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ177-072100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

358 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then clearing. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early this morning.

Patchy fog early this morning. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ212-072100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

358 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog early this morning. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ197-072100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

358 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Partly cloudy. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values up

to 105 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ226-072100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

358 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Partly cloudy. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ300-072100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

358 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog early this morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ313-072100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

358 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then clearing. Patchy

fog early this morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ338-072100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

358 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ337-072100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

358 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ336-072100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

358 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ335-072100-

Coastal Jackson-

358 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to

105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ436-072100-

Matagorda Islands-

358 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ437-072100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

358 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ438-072100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

358 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ439-072100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

358 AM CDT Sat May 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

