TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 18, 2022

_____

876 FPUS54 KHGX 190827

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

327 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

TXZ211-192100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

327 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 50s. Temperature rising into the

lower 60s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Breezy and more

humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ237-192100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

327 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature rising into the mid 60s after midnight. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Breezy and more humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ196-192100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

327 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 5 mph this morning, then becoming

north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Breezy and more

humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ195-192100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

327 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 5 mph this morning, then becoming

north around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Breezy and more

humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ214-192100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

327 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Temperature

rising into the lower 60s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Breezy and more

humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ210-192100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

327 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 50s. Temperature rising into the

lower 60s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Breezy and more humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ227-192100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

327 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature rising into the mid 60s after midnight. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Breezy and more

humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ238-192100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

327 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature rising into the mid 60s after midnight. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ198-192100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

327 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising

to around 60 after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Breezy and more

humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Locally heavy

rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ213-192100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

327 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Temperature

rising into the lower 60s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Breezy and more

humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ163-192100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

327 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 5 mph this morning, then becoming

northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. More humid with

highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Locally heavy

rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ235-192100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

327 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as

cool with lows around 60. Temperature rising into the mid 60s

after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy

with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ200-192100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

327 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising

into the upper 50s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. More humid with

highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ176-192100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

327 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 5 mph this morning, then becoming

north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. More humid with

highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Locally heavy

rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ236-192100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

327 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 50s. Temperature rising into the mid

60s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy

with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ199-192100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

327 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. More humid with

highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Locally heavy

rainfall possible after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ179-192100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

327 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. More humid with

highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ178-192100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

327 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. More humid with

highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Locally heavy

rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ164-192100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

327 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. More humid with

highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Locally heavy

rainfall possible after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ177-192100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

327 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 5 mph this morning, then becoming

north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. More humid with

highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Locally heavy

rainfall possible after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ212-192100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

327 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Temperature

rising into the lower 60s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Breezy and more

humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ197-192100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

327 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming north around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Breezy and more

humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ226-192100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

327 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 50s. Temperature rising into the mid

60s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Breezy and more humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ300-192100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

327 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising

to around 60 after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Breezy and more

humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ313-192100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

327 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Temperature

rising into the lower 60s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Breezy with highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ338-192100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

327 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ337-192100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

327 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. Temperature

rising into the mid 60s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ336-192100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

327 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in

the morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ335-192100-

Coastal Jackson-

327 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as

cool. More humid with lows in the lower 60s. Temperature rising

into the mid 60s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy

with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ436-192100-

Matagorda Islands-

327 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming east with gusts up

to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in

the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ437-192100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

327 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ438-192100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

327 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ439-192100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

327 AM CDT Sat Mar 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather