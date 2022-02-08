TX Houston\/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 7, 2022 _____ 279 FPUS54 KHGX 080913 ZFPHGX FPUS54 KHGX 080912 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 312 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022 TXZ211-082200- Austin- Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy 312 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ237-082200- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland 312 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ196-082200- Brazos- Including the cities of Bryan and College Station 312 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ195-082200- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 312 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ214-082200- Chambers- Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, and Winnie 312 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s inland...around 60 coast. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s inland...in the lower 40s coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s inland...in the lower 60s coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s inland...in the lower 60s coast. North winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the mid 40s coast. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s inland...in the mid 60s coast. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s inland...in the upper 50s coast. $$ TXZ210-082200- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 312 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ227-082200- Fort Bend- Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land 312 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ238-082200- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of Friendswood and League City 312 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ198-082200- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 312 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ213-082200- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 312 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ163-082200- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 312 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ235-082200- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 312 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ200-082200- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty 312 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ176-082200- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 312 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ236-082200- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 312 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ199-082200- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 312 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ179-082200- Polk- Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston 312 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ178-082200- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd 312 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ164-082200- Trinity- Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity 312 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ177-082200- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 312 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ212-082200- Waller- Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View, and Waller 312 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ197-082200- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 312 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ226-082200- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 312 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ300-082200- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 312 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ313-082200- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena 312 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ338-082200- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City 312 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s inland...in the lower 40s coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the mid 40s coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s inland...in the lower 40s coast. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ337-082200- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson 312 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ336-082200- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 312 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ335-082200- Coastal Jackson- 312 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ436-082200- Matagorda Islands- 312 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ437-082200- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 312 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ438-082200- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 312 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning becoming southeast and decreasing to around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ439-082200- Bolivar Peninsula- 312 AM CST Tue Feb 8 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$