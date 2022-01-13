TX Houston\/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 12, 2022 _____ 772 FPUS54 KHGX 130828 ZFPHGX FPUS54 KHGX 130827 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 227 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 TXZ211-132200- Austin- Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy 227 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Clear, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ237-132200- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland 227 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ196-132200- Brazos- Including the cities of Bryan and College Station 227 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ195-132200- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 227 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ214-132200- Chambers- Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, and Winnie 227 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the upper 40s coast. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s inland...around 40 coast. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the upper 40s coast. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ210-132200- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 227 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the west with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ227-132200- Fort Bend- Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land 227 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ238-132200- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of Friendswood and League City 227 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ198-132200- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 227 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ213-132200- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 227 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ163-132200- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 227 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ235-132200- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 227 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ200-132200- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty 227 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 60. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ176-132200- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 227 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the west with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ236-132200- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 227 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in the late morning and afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ199-132200- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 227 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ179-132200- Polk- Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston 227 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ178-132200- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd 227 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ164-132200- Trinity- Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity 227 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ177-132200- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 227 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ212-132200- Waller- Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View, and Waller 227 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Clear, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ197-132200- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 227 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the west with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ226-132200- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 227 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ300-132200- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 227 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ313-132200- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena 227 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ338-132200- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City 227 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s inland...in the lower 40s coast. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...around 50 coast. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ337-132200- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson 227 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ336-132200- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 227 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ335-132200- Coastal Jackson- 227 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ436-132200- Matagorda Islands- 227 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Very windy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ437-132200- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 227 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Very windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the morning increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ438-132200- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 227 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Very windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ439-132200- Bolivar Peninsula- 227 AM CST Thu Jan 13 2022 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. $$

_____