TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 22, 2021

503 FPUS54 KHGX 230843

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 230843

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

243 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

TXZ211-232200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

243 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ237-232200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

243 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ196-232200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

243 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a slight

chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ195-232200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

243 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ214-232200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

243 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80 inland...in the

upper 70s coast. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the

mid 70s coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ210-232200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

243 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ227-232200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

243 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ238-232200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

243 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ198-232200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

243 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ213-232200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

243 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ163-232200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

243 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ235-232200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

243 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ200-232200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

243 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph late becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ176-232200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

243 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ236-232200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

243 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ199-232200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

243 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late becoming south

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ179-232200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

243 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ178-232200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

243 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ164-232200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

243 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late becoming south

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ177-232200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

243 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ212-232200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

243 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ197-232200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

243 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ226-232200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

243 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ300-232200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

243 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late

becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ313-232200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

243 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ338-232200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

243 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ337-232200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

243 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ336-232200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

243 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ335-232200-

Coastal Jackson-

243 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ436-232200-

Matagorda Islands-

243 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ437-232200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

243 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ438-232200-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

243 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ439-232200-

Bolivar Peninsula-

243 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then a 20 percent

chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

