Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

157 AM CDT Thu Oct 14 2021

TXZ211-140900-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

157 AM CDT Thu Oct 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then isolated showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

TXZ237-140900-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

157 AM CDT Thu Oct 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then isolated showers in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ196-140900-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

157 AM CDT Thu Oct 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then isolated showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ195-140900-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

157 AM CDT Thu Oct 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then isolated showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming northwest increasing to

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ214-140900-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

157 AM CDT Thu Oct 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s coast. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in

the upper 50s coast.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in

the lower 60s coast.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ210-140900-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

157 AM CDT Thu Oct 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ227-140900-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

157 AM CDT Thu Oct 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then isolated showers in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ238-140900-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

157 AM CDT Thu Oct 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ198-140900-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

157 AM CDT Thu Oct 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then isolated showers in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ213-140900-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

157 AM CDT Thu Oct 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ163-140900-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

157 AM CDT Thu Oct 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then a 30 percent chance late. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

TXZ235-140900-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

157 AM CDT Thu Oct 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight, then a 20 percent chance late.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

TXZ200-140900-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

157 AM CDT Thu Oct 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening,

then isolated showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ176-140900-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

157 AM CDT Thu Oct 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then isolated showers in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ236-140900-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

157 AM CDT Thu Oct 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers

and thunderstorms likely late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then isolated showers in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ199-140900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

157 AM CDT Thu Oct 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight, then a 20 percent chance late.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then isolated showers in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ179-140900-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

157 AM CDT Thu Oct 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then isolated showers in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ178-140900-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

157 AM CDT Thu Oct 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight, then a 20 percent chance late.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then isolated showers in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ164-140900-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

157 AM CDT Thu Oct 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight, then a 20 percent chance late.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ177-140900-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

157 AM CDT Thu Oct 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight, then a 30 percent chance late.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ212-140900-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

157 AM CDT Thu Oct 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight, then a 20 percent chance late.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then

becoming mostly cloudy late. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then isolated showers in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ197-140900-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

157 AM CDT Thu Oct 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early

in the evening, then isolated showers in the evening. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

TXZ226-140900-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

157 AM CDT Thu Oct 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight, then a 20 percent chance late.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then isolated showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ300-140900-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

157 AM CDT Thu Oct 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ336-140900-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

157 AM CDT Thu Oct 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ337-140900-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

157 AM CDT Thu Oct 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

around 80. Temperature steady or slowly rising through sunrise.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ436-140900-

Matagorda Islands-

157 AM CDT Thu Oct 14 2021

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight, then mostly

cloudy with showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Windy, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ338-140900-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

157 AM CDT Thu Oct 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Breezy, cooler. Lows around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s inland...around 60 coast.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in

the lower 60s coast.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in

the mid 60s coast.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in

the upper 60s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ437-140900-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

157 AM CDT Thu Oct 14 2021

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ438-140900-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

157 AM CDT Thu Oct 14 2021

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

through sunrise. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing

to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ439-140900-

Bolivar Peninsula-

157 AM CDT Thu Oct 14 2021

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming north increasing to 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

TXZ313-140900-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

157 AM CDT Thu Oct 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

TXZ335-140900-

Coastal Jackson-

157 AM CDT Thu Oct 14 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

late. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

