TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 8, 2021

066 FPUS54 KHGX 090714

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 090714

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

214 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

TXZ211-092100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

214 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening

increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ237-092100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

214 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ196-092100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

214 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Isolated showers in the morning, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Scattered

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

TXZ195-092100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

214 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny

late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Isolated showers in the morning, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

TXZ214-092100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

214 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in

the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ210-092100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

214 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 90. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Isolated showers in the

morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ227-092100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

214 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ238-092100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

214 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then isolated showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ198-092100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

214 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny

late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

90. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ213-092100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

214 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ163-092100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

214 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ235-092100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

214 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Isolated showers in the morning, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ200-092100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

214 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ176-092100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

214 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Isolated showers in the morning, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Scattered

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ236-092100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

214 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ199-092100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

214 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ179-092100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

214 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny

late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent after

midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ178-092100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

214 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ164-092100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

214 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ177-092100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

214 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Patchy

fog late. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ212-092100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

214 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

90. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ197-092100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

214 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

early afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Isolated showers in the morning, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ226-092100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

214 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers after midnight. Lows around 70. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ300-092100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

214 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ336-092100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

214 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent

after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ337-092100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

214 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then isolated showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ436-092100-

Matagorda Islands-

214 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ338-092100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

214 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s inland...in the

mid 70s coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ437-092100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

214 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then isolated showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ438-092100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

214 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ439-092100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

214 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ313-092100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

214 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming southeast

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then isolated showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ335-092100-

Coastal Jackson-

214 AM CDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

