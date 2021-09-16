TX Houston\/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 15, 2021 _____ 107 FPUS54 KHGX 160558 ZFPHGX FPUS54 KHGX 160557 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021 TXZ211-160900- Austin- Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy 1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy drizzle late. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. A chance of sprinkles early in the evening. A chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ237-160900- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland 1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Patchy drizzle late. Lows around 70. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. A chance of sprinkles. A slight chance of drizzle late. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ196-160900- Brazos- Including the cities of Bryan and College Station 1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy drizzle late. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy late. A chance of sprinkles early in the evening. A chance of sprinkles after midnight. Patchy fog late. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ195-160900- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy drizzle late. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A chance of sprinkles early in the evening. Patchy fog late. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ214-160900- Chambers- Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, and Winnie 1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy drizzle late. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers... possibly mixed with drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ210-160900- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy drizzle late. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy late. A chance of sprinkles early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ227-160900- Fort Bend- Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land 1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy drizzle late. Lows around 70. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ238-160900- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of Friendswood and League City 1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle late. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers... possibly mixed with drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ198-160900- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy drizzle late. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles until late night. Patchy fog late. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ213-160900- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle late. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles and a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of sprinkles in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ163-160900- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy drizzle late. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles early in the evening. A chance of sprinkles after midnight. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ235-160900- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Patchy drizzle late. Lows around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A chance of sprinkles early in the evening. A chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ200-160900- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty 1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle late. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of sprinkles in the late evening and overnight. A slight chance of drizzle late. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ176-160900- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy drizzle late. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A chance of sprinkles until late night. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ236-160900- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Patchy drizzle late. Lows around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles early in the evening. A chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ199-160900- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy drizzle late. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sprinkles and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of sprinkles in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ179-160900- Polk- Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston 1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle late. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of sprinkles in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog late. Lows around 70. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ178-160900- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd 1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle late. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of sprinkles in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ164-160900- Trinity- Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity 1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy drizzle late. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of sprinkles in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ177-160900- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy drizzle late. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of sprinkles in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog late. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ212-160900- Waller- Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View, and Waller 1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy drizzle late. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles early in the evening. A chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ197-160900- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy drizzle late. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy late. A chance of sprinkles early in the evening. A chance of sprinkles after midnight. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ226-160900- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy drizzle late. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. A chance of sprinkles until late night. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ300-160900- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle late. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles and a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ336-160900- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy drizzle late. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. A slight chance of drizzle late. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ337-160900- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson 1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Patchy drizzle late. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ436-160900- Matagorda Islands- 1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy drizzle late. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the evening, then a chance of showers, thunderstorms and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 80. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ338-160900- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City 1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy drizzle late. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ437-160900- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A slight chance of showers after midnight. A slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle late. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of sprinkles in the evening. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ438-160900- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ439-160900- Bolivar Peninsula- 1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. A slight chance of showers after midnight. A slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle late. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and patchy drizzle early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ313-160900- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena 1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle late. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle early in the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of sprinkles in the late evening and overnight. A slight chance of drizzle late. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ335-160900- Coastal Jackson- 1257 AM CDT Thu Sep 16 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Patchy drizzle late. Lows around 70. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly clear. A chance of sprinkles early in the evening. A chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. 