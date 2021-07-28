TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021

TXZ211-282100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming west

around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ237-282100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Partly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds late becoming

northeast around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to the east

in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms and a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ196-282100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east around

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s.

$$

TXZ195-282100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s.

$$

TXZ214-282100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ210-282100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to the east

in the afternoon. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ227-282100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Light winds late becoming north around 5 mph in the morning,

then shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to

110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ238-282100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds

late becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ198-282100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Light winds late becoming west around 5 mph in the morning,

then shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings

104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s.

$$

TXZ213-282100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to

110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ163-282100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a 40 percent chance. Highs in the lower

90s. Light winds late becoming west around 5 mph in the morning,

then shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings

104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

$$

TXZ235-282100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

early in the morning becoming east increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ200-282100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. A 50 percent chance in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

late becoming north around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to

the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear with a

30 percent chance in the evening. Mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening

becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat

index readings 108 to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ176-282100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds

late becoming west around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to

the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

$$

TXZ236-282100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning. A 40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph early in the

morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms and

showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ199-282100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. A 50 percent chance in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

late becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning, then

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to

109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear with a

30 percent chance in the evening. Mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to

109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ179-282100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a 50 percent chance. Highs in the mid

90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late shifting to the northeast.

Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to

the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ178-282100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph late shifting to the northwest in the morning,

then shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings

106 to 111.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to

the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ164-282100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a 50 percent chance. Highs in the mid

90s. Light winds late becoming northwest around 5 mph in the

morning, then shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s.

$$

TXZ177-282100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

late becoming west around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to

the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s.

$$

TXZ212-282100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming west

around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear with a

30 percent chance in the evening. Mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ197-282100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

early in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ226-282100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A

40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light

winds becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ300-282100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east

around 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear with a

30 percent chance in the evening. Mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening

becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ336-282100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early

afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ337-282100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and early afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings

103 to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

and showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ436-282100-

Matagorda Islands-

257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph late shifting to the

east. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ338-282100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

until late afternoon. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

North winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the

east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing

to 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Inland, southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

Coast, southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph

in the morning becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ437-282100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and early afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

and showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ438-282100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent late increasing to 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

103 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ439-282100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

until late afternoon. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows around 80. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ313-282100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ335-282100-

Coastal Jackson-

257 AM CDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

