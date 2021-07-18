TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 17, 2021

_____

066 FPUS54 KHGX 180758

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 180757

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

257 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

TXZ211-182100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

257 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the late morning

and early afternoon. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ237-182100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

257 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Isolated showers

early in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. Scattered showers

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early

in the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ196-182100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

257 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then numerous showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ195-182100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

257 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ214-182100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

257 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Isolated showers early in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms. Scattered showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening. Isolated showers late. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early

in the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with numerous

showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s inland...in

the lower 80s coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ210-182100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

257 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

late morning and early afternoon. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ227-182100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

257 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Isolated showers early in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ238-182100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

257 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Isolated showers late, then scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late evening and

early morning. Mostly clear with isolated showers late. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early

in the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ198-182100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

257 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with numerous

showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ213-182100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

257 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ163-182100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

257 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers late. Isolated showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening. Isolated showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ235-182100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

257 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Isolated showers

late. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early

in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ200-182100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

257 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with numerous

showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ176-182100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

257 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers late. Isolated showers

and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ236-182100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

257 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers late, then scattered

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early

in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early

in the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ199-182100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

257 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Scattered

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with numerous

showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing to

80 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ179-182100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

257 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning.

Isolated thunderstorms. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early

in the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with numerous

showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting

to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ178-182100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

257 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with numerous

showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ164-182100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

257 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers late. Isolated showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ177-182100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

257 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers late. Isolated showers

and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with numerous

showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to

the west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening

increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ212-182100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

257 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in

the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. Scattered

showers and isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ197-182100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

257 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. West winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the north

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ226-182100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

257 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Isolated showers late. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ300-182100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

257 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms. Scattered showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent increasing to 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late evening and

early morning. Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with numerous

showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ336-182100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

257 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Isolated showers late, then

isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early

in the evening. Isolated showers late. Lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early

in the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ337-182100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

257 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated

showers late, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent in the morning,

then decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early

in the evening. Isolated showers late. Lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early

in the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. West winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ436-182100-

Matagorda Islands-

257 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Isolated showers late, then isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers late. Lows in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered

showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ338-182100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

257 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers late, then scattered

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to

30 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late evening and

early morning. Partly cloudy with isolated showers late. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early

in the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the

south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ437-182100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

257 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear with isolated showers late, then partly

cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers late. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early

in the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to

40 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. West winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to

80 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ438-182100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

257 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers late, then isolated

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening. Isolated showers late. Lows in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the south

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to

80 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ439-182100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

257 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers late, then scattered

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to

30 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening. Isolated showers late. Lows around 80. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with numerous

showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the

south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to

80 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ313-182100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

257 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Isolated showers early in

the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. Scattered showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with numerous

showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ335-182100-

Coastal Jackson-

257 AM CDT Sun Jul 18 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

Isolated showers early in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms.

Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early

in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. West winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather