TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 15, 2021

_____

250 FPUS54 KHGX 160743

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 160742

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

242 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021

TXZ211-162100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

242 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then isolated showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ237-162100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

242 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Scattered showers in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms. Numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs around

90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then isolated showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ196-162100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

242 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late, then mostly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ195-162100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

242 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ214-162100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

242 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Isolated showers late, then numerous showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then isolated showers in the

late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear with

isolated showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ210-162100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

242 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Scattered

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then isolated showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ227-162100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

242 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late, then partly cloudy with scattered

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then isolated showers in the

evening. Isolated showers late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ238-162100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

242 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Isolated showers late, then

numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then isolated showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ198-162100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

242 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then isolated showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ213-162100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

242 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Isolated

showers late, then numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the evening, then isolated showers in the evening. Isolated

showers late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ163-162100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

242 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late, then mostly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers in the evening. Partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ235-162100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

242 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ200-162100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

242 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late, then partly cloudy with scattered

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers in the late evening and early morning. Partly

cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with numerous showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the

evening. Mostly clear with isolated showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ176-162100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

242 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ236-162100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

242 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ199-162100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

242 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Scattered

showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. Numerous showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the evening, then isolated showers in the evening. Lows in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ179-162100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

242 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Scattered showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms.

Numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ178-162100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

242 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late

afternoon then becoming cloudy late in the afternoon. Scattered

showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. Numerous showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the evening, then isolated showers in the evening. Lows in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ164-162100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

242 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ177-162100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

242 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Isolated

showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. Numerous showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the evening, then isolated showers in the evening. Lows in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ212-162100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

242 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then isolated showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ197-162100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

242 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then isolated showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ226-162100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

242 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Scattered

showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. Numerous showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening, then isolated showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ300-162100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

242 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Isolated showers late, then numerous showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms early

in the evening, then isolated showers in the late evening and

early morning. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear with

isolated showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ336-162100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

242 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ337-162100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

242 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Isolated showers late, then scattered showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ436-162100-

Matagorda Islands-

242 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ338-162100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

242 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear with isolated showers late, then partly

cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph inland...south 10 to

15 mph coast. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the

evening. Isolated showers in the evening. Isolated showers late.

Lows in the upper 70s inland...around 80 coast. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the

evening. Mostly clear with isolated showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s coast.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s inland...around

80 coast.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ437-162100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

242 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Isolated

showers early in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. Scattered

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ438-162100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

242 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear with isolated showers late, then partly

cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the evening. Isolated showers late. Lows in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

clear with isolated showers in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ439-162100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

242 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear with isolated showers late, then partly

cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then isolated showers in the

late evening and overnight. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear with

isolated showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows around

80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ313-162100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

242 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy until late

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Isolated showers late, then numerous showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then isolated showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the

evening. Mostly clear with isolated showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ335-162100-

Coastal Jackson-

242 AM CDT Fri Jul 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Isolated

showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms. Scattered showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight then becoming mostly clear late. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather