TX Houston\/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 13, 2021 _____ 054 FPUS54 KHGX 140743 ZFPHGX FPUS54 KHGX 140742 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 242 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 TXZ211-142100- Austin- Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy 242 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ237-142100- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland 242 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ196-142100- Brazos- Including the cities of Bryan and College Station 242 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ195-142100- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 242 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ214-142100- Chambers- Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, and Winnie 242 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ210-142100- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 242 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ227-142100- Fort Bend- Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land 242 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ238-142100- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of Friendswood and League City 242 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ198-142100- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 242 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ213-142100- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 242 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. A 50 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ163-142100- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 242 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ235-142100- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 242 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ200-142100- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty 242 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A 60 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ176-142100- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 242 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy late. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ236-142100- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 242 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ199-142100- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 242 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 60 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ179-142100- Polk- Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston 242 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ178-142100- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd 242 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 60 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ164-142100- Trinity- Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity 242 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy late. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ177-142100- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 242 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ212-142100- Waller- Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View, and Waller 242 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ197-142100- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 242 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ226-142100- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 242 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ300-142100- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 242 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. A 50 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ336-142100- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 242 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ337-142100- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson 242 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ436-142100- Matagorda Islands- 242 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. $$ TXZ338-142100- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City 242 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly clear in the evening. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight, then partly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ437-142100- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 242 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ438-142100- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 242 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ439-142100- Bolivar Peninsula- 242 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ313-142100- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena 242 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ335-142100- Coastal Jackson- 242 AM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$