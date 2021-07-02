TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 1, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

313 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021

TXZ211-022100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

313 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to

107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ237-022100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

313 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph in the morning

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ196-022100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

313 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to

107.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

evening and early morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late

in the afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ195-022100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

313 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A

50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

evening and early morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ214-022100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

313 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent

in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the

south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ210-022100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

313 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. A 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ227-022100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

313 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to

109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ238-022100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

313 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ198-022100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

313 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A

50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ213-022100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

313 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to

109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until late night, then showers and thunderstorms likely late.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the

east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ163-022100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

313 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ235-022100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

313 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms until

late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper

70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ200-022100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

313 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid

70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ176-022100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

313 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. A 50 percent chance in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ236-022100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

313 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ199-022100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

313 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph. Heat index

readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid

70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ179-022100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

313 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning. A 50 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs around 90.

TXZ178-022100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

313 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then

becoming mostly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ164-022100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

313 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid

70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ177-022100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

313 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then

becoming mostly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing

to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ212-022100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

313 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to

109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ197-022100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

313 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to

107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ226-022100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

313 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Light winds late becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ300-022100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

313 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. North winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ336-022100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

313 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ337-022100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

313 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ436-022100-

Matagorda Islands-

313 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance late. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ338-022100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

313 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. West winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ437-022100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

313 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then a 40 percent chance late.

Lows around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ438-022100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

313 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. West winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ439-022100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

313 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until late night, then showers and thunderstorms likely late.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the

south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ313-022100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

313 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

until late night, then showers and thunderstorms likely late.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening

shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ335-022100-

Coastal Jackson-

313 AM CDT Fri Jul 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 104 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 80s.

