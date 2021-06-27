TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 26, 2021

_____

859 FPUS54 KHGX 270758

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 270757

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

257 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

TXZ211-272100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

257 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers late, then showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ237-272100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

257 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers late, then showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ196-272100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

257 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ195-272100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

257 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing

to 40 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ214-272100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

257 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers late, then showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. A chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ210-272100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

257 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers late, then showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ227-272100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

257 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers late, then showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in

the morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ238-272100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

257 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers late, then showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph late becoming east increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. A chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ198-272100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

257 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. A chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

40 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ213-272100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

257 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers early in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ163-272100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

257 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers late, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ235-272100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

257 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers late, then

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. A slight chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ200-272100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

257 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers early in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms. Showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing

to 60 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in

the morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ176-272100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

257 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ236-272100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

257 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers late, then

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late

increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ199-272100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

257 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers early in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

40 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ179-272100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

257 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ178-272100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

257 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing

to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in

the morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ164-272100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

257 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ177-272100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

257 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in

the morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ212-272100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

257 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers late, then showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ197-272100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

257 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

40 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ226-272100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

257 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers late, then

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning increasing to 90 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ300-272100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

257 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers late, then showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ336-272100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

257 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers early in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent late increasing to 70 percent in the morning,

then decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ337-272100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

257 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late. A slight chance of showers late,

then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

late increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ436-272100-

Matagorda Islands-

257 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers early in the morning. Isolated

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent late increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ338-272100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

257 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers late, then showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. A chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ437-272100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

257 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late. A slight chance of showers late,

then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late

increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in

the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent in

the morning decreasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. A chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ438-272100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

257 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear late. A slight chance of showers late, then

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing

to 80 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ439-272100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

257 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers late, then showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. A chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ313-272100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

257 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers late, then showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. A chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ335-272100-

Coastal Jackson-

257 AM CDT Sun Jun 27 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing

to 60 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather