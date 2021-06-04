TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 3, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

413 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

TXZ211-042100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

413 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent late increasing to 80 percent in the morning,

then decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ237-042100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

413 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent late

increasing to 70 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms until late

afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ196-042100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

413 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers late, then showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

80 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ195-042100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

413 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers late, then showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

80 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ214-042100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

413 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds

southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms until

late night, then showers and thunderstorms likely late. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing

to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing

to 60 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ210-042100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

413 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to 80 percent in the

morning, then decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until

late afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ227-042100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

413 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to

70 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Showers likely.

Thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall late. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ238-042100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

413 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ198-042100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

413 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers late, then showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to 70 percent

in the morning, then decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

80 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ213-042100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

413 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers and thunderstorms

likely until late afternoon. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to

70 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Lows around

70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ163-042100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

413 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers late, then showers likely.

Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ235-042100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

413 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers until afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms

likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then a 50 percent chance late.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ200-042100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

413 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent

late increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late night, then a 50 percent chance late.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ176-042100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

413 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers late, then showers likely.

Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ236-042100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

413 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Showers likely.

Thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall late. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ199-042100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

413 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers and thunderstorms

likely. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent late increasing to 70 percent in the morning,

then decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms until

late night, then showers and thunderstorms likely late. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning increasing

to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ179-042100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

413 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers early in the morning. Thunderstorms

likely. Showers likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent late increasing to 70 percent in the morning, then

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ178-042100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

413 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers and thunderstorms

likely. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent late increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing

to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ164-042100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

413 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers early in the morning, then showers

likely in the late morning and afternoon. Thunderstorms likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to 70 percent in the

morning, then decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ177-042100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

413 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers late, then showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 70 percent

in the morning, then decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 80 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ212-042100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

413 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent late increasing to 80 percent in the morning,

then decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

evening and early morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

late. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ197-042100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

413 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers and thunderstorms

likely until late afternoon. A chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent late increasing to 70 percent in the morning,

then decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning and afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ226-042100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

413 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers likely.

Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing

to 70 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 60 percent in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the evening,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening

and early morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely late. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy

after midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ300-042100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

413 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent late

decreasing to 70 percent in the morning, then increasing to

80 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms until

late night, then showers and thunderstorms likely late. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Lows around 70.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ336-042100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

413 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Showers.

Thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to

80 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ337-042100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

413 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely late, then showers and thunderstorms

likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent early in the morning decreasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until

late afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ436-042100-

Matagorda Islands-

413 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely early in the morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Showers and

thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Showers.

Thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to

80 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ338-042100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

413 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent late

decreasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ437-042100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

413 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent late

decreasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Lows in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until

late afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ438-042100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

413 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent late

decreasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in

the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall until late afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ439-042100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

413 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms until

late night, then showers and thunderstorms likely late. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Lows in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing

to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ313-042100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

413 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely late, then showers and thunderstorms

likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent early in the morning increasing to

80 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing

to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ335-042100-

Coastal Jackson-

413 AM CDT Fri Jun 4 2021

.TODAY...A chance of showers until afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms

likely late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Lows around

70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

