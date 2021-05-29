TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 28, 2021 _____ 018 FPUS54 KHGX 290558 ZFPHGX FPUS54 KHGX 290557 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX 1257 AM CDT Sat May 29 2021 TXZ211-290900- Austin- Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy 1257 AM CDT Sat May 29 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail in the evening, then some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ237-290900- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland 1257 AM CDT Sat May 29 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ196-290900- Brazos- Including the cities of Bryan and College Station 1257 AM CDT Sat May 29 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ195-290900- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 1257 AM CDT Sat May 29 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the evening becoming northeast and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ214-290900- Chambers- Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell, and Winnie 1257 AM CDT Sat May 29 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s inland...in the lower 70s coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70 inland...in the lower 70s coast. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ210-290900- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 1257 AM CDT Sat May 29 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms and showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ227-290900- Fort Bend- Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land 1257 AM CDT Sat May 29 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ238-290900- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of Friendswood and League City 1257 AM CDT Sat May 29 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ198-290900- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 1257 AM CDT Sat May 29 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ213-290900- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 1257 AM CDT Sat May 29 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. West winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts to 45 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ163-290900- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 1257 AM CDT Sat May 29 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ235-290900- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 1257 AM CDT Sat May 29 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail, then some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ200-290900- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty 1257 AM CDT Sat May 29 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ176-290900- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 1257 AM CDT Sat May 29 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ236-290900- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 1257 AM CDT Sat May 29 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 40 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ199-290900- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 1257 AM CDT Sat May 29 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ179-290900- Polk- Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston 1257 AM CDT Sat May 29 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ178-290900- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd 1257 AM CDT Sat May 29 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ164-290900- Trinity- Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity 1257 AM CDT Sat May 29 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening decreasing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ177-290900- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 1257 AM CDT Sat May 29 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening decreasing to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ212-290900- Waller- Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View, and Waller 1257 AM CDT Sat May 29 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance late. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening decreasing to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ197-290900- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 1257 AM CDT Sat May 29 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance late. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and large hail after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ226-290900- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 1257 AM CDT Sat May 29 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ300-290900- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 1257 AM CDT Sat May 29 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ336-290900- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 1257 AM CDT Sat May 29 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 40 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ337-290900- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson 1257 AM CDT Sat May 29 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ436-290900- Matagorda Islands- 1257 AM CDT Sat May 29 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening becoming east increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms and a slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ338-290900- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City 1257 AM CDT Sat May 29 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Inland, gusts to 30 mph in the evening increasing to 45 mph after midnight. Coast, gusts to 40 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ437-290900- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 1257 AM CDT Sat May 29 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 15 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ438-290900- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 1257 AM CDT Sat May 29 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming south increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds around 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 15 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ439-290900- Bolivar Peninsula- 1257 AM CDT Sat May 29 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming northwest increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 50 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ313-290900- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena 1257 AM CDT Sat May 29 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the evening shifting to the north with gusts to around 50 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ335-290900- Coastal Jackson- 1257 AM CDT Sat May 29 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$