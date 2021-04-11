TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 10, 2021

561 FPUS54 KHGX 110728

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 110728

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

228 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

TXZ211-112100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

228 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ237-112100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

228 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ196-112100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

228 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows around

60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ195-112100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

228 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ214-112100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

228 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s

coast. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph early in the morning shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s

inland...in the lower 60s coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the

upper 70s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ210-112100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

228 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ227-112100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

228 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ238-112100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

228 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ198-112100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

228 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ213-112100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

228 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ163-112100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

228 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ235-112100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

228 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Patchy

fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and overnight. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ200-112100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

228 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ176-112100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

228 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ236-112100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

228 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ199-112100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

228 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ179-112100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

228 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows around

60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ178-112100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

228 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ164-112100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

228 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ177-112100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

228 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ212-112100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

228 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and early morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance late.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ197-112100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

228 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ226-112100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

228 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ300-112100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

228 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ336-112100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

228 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ337-112100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

228 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ436-112100-

Matagorda Islands-

228 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 70.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ338-112100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

228 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the

mid 60s coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ437-112100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

228 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ438-112100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

228 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ439-112100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

228 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ313-112100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

228 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ335-112100-

Coastal Jackson-

228 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Warmer.

Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late evening

and overnight. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

