TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, February 26, 2021

_____

501 FPUS54 KHGX 270858

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 270857

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

257 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021

TXZ237-272200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

257 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. A slight chance of showers late. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

in the morning. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog until late night. A slight

chance of showers in the evening. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. A chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ337-272200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

257 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 30 percent chance late. Patchy fog. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning, then

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ437-272200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

257 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy

fog in the late morning and afternoon. A slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 30 percent chance late. Patchy fog until late

night, then areas of fog late. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning, then

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ214-272200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

257 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in

the late morning and afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s inland...in the

upper 60s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy

fog in the late morning and afternoon. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s

inland...around 70 coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely early in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s inland...in

the mid 60s coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70 inland...in the upper 60s coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70 inland...in the upper 60s coast.

$$

TXZ238-272200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

257 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the

afternoon. A chance of showers early in the morning, then a

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ338-272200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

257 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog late, then patchy dense fog.

Highs in the lower 70s inland...in the upper 60s coast. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. Lows in the mid 60s inland...

in the lower 60s coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy

fog in the late morning and afternoon. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s

inland...around 70 coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog until late night. Areas of fog

late. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. A chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing

to 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning, then

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ438-272200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

257 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning, then

patchy fog in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening. Patchy fog

after midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late

evening and early morning. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Patchy fog

until late night. Areas of fog late. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning, then

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming northeast increasing to around 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ235-272200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

257 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight.

A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog until late night. A 40 percent

chance of showers early in the evening, then a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ335-272200-

Coastal Jackson-

257 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog early in the morning. Patchy

fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance in the late evening and

overnight. Patchy fog early in the evening, then areas of fog in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning, then

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ313-272200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

257 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers in the

evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ236-272200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

257 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

in the morning. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the evening, then

areas of fog in the late evening and early morning. A slight

chance of showers early in the evening. A chance of showers in

the late evening and overnight. A slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning, then

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ336-272200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

257 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Patchy fog

until late night. Areas of fog late. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning, then

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ436-272200-

Matagorda Islands-

257 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers until late

night, then a 30 percent chance late. Patchy fog until late

night, then areas of fog late. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning, then

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

in the late evening and early morning. A 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ227-272200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

257 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog until late night. A 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a

60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ226-272200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

257 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Patchy fog in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and early

morning. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of showers in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog until late night. A 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ213-272200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

257 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of showers early in the morning, then a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog until late night. A chance of showers

in the evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms until late

afternoon, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ300-272200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

257 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph late becoming south increasing to

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog until late night. A slight

chance of showers in the evening. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ200-272200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

257 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

showers until late afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. A chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog until late night. A chance of showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms until late

afternoon, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing

to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ199-272200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

257 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph late becoming south increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

showers in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog until late night. A chance of showers

in the evening. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely after

midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ212-272200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

257 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing

to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Patchy fog in the late evening and early morning. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to

the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ211-272200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

257 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Patchy fog in the late evening and early morning. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ210-272200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

257 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight

chance of showers until late afternoon. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. A chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight.

Patchy fog in the late evening and early morning. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a

20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ197-272200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

257 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers late.

A chance of showers early in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph late becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight. Patchy fog in the

late evening and early morning. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ198-272200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

257 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a

30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late becoming south

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog in the late evening

and early morning. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ177-272200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

257 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

30 percent chance of showers late, then a 30 percent chance.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late

becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

late evening and overnight. Patchy fog in the late evening and

early morning. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to

80 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ178-272200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

257 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of

showers late. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. A

slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late

decreasing to 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent chance

of showers early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog until late night. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers likely and a

chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Lows

around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. A slight

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ179-272200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

257 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of

showers late. A slight chance of showers early in the morning. A

slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early in

the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the late morning and afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog until late night. Showers and a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely early in the evening, then

a chance of showers in the late evening and overnight. Cooler.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ164-272200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

257 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

30 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a

30 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening.

A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog until late night. Showers and a chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early in the

evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and

overnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers early in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ195-272200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

257 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent chance of

showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph late becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in

the evening, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in

the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog in the late evening

and early morning. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to

80 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

$$

TXZ196-272200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

257 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent chance of

showers early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph late becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. A chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Patchy fog in the late evening and early morning.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs

around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ176-272200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

257 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 40 percent chance of

showers early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph late becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. A chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog

in the late evening and early morning. Cooler. Lows in the mid

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ163-272200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

257 AM CST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

40 percent chance of showers early in the morning, then a

40 percent chance in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. A 30 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers in

the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog until late night. Showers and a chance

of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing

to 80 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely early in the

evening, then a chance of showers in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather