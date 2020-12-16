TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 16, 2020

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

258 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

TXZ237-171000-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

258 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly sunny early in the evening then becoming clear.

Areas of frost in the evening. Widespread frost after midnight.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the late evening and

early morning. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with isolated showers late. Lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers early in the

morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ337-171000-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

258 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly sunny early in the evening then becoming clear.

Areas of frost in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the late evening and

early morning. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with isolated showers late. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers early in the

morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ437-171000-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

258 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly sunny early in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the late evening and

early morning. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with isolated showers late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers early in the

morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ214-171000-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

258 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s inland...in

the mid 40s coast. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the late

evening and early morning. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing

to 50 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the mid 40s coast.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in

the upper 40s coast.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then

isolated showers in the late evening and early morning. Mostly

cloudy with scattered showers late. Lows in the lower 50s

inland...in the mid 50s coast. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ238-171000-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

258 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly sunny early in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Patchy frost in the evening. Areas of frost after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the late evening and

early morning. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with scattered showers late. Lows in the mid 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ338-171000-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

258 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Areas of

frost late. Lows in the mid 30s inland...in the upper 30s coast.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...

around 50 coast. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the late

evening and early morning. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing

to 50 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the upper 40s coast.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in

the lower 50s coast.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then

isolated showers in the late evening and early morning. Mostly

cloudy with scattered showers late. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ438-171000-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

258 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the late

evening and early morning. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then

isolated showers in the late evening and early morning. Mostly

cloudy with scattered showers late. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ235-171000-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

258 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming northeast and decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the late evening and

early morning. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers late. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ335-171000-

Coastal Jackson-

258 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the late

evening and early morning. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing

to 40 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning decreasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers late. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the

mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ313-171000-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

258 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the evening. Areas of

frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the late evening and

early morning. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then

isolated showers in the late evening and early morning. Mostly

cloudy with scattered showers late. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ236-171000-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

258 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the evening. Widespread frost

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the late evening and

early morning. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with isolated showers late. Lows in the mid 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ336-171000-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

258 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the late

evening and early morning. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing

to 50 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with isolated showers late. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ436-171000-

Matagorda Islands-

258 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the late

evening and early morning. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

50 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with isolated showers late. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ227-171000-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

258 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the evening. Widespread frost

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers early in the evening.

Scattered showers in the late evening and overnight. Isolated

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Temperature falling

into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with isolated showers late. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then

scattered showers in the afternoon. Isolated showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ226-171000-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

258 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the evening. Widespread frost

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs

around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers early in the evening.

Scattered showers in the late evening and overnight. Isolated

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

40 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with isolated showers late. Lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ213-171000-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

258 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly sunny early in the evening then becoming clear.

Areas of frost in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers early in the evening,

then scattered showers in the late evening and overnight. Warmer.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with isolated showers late. Lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers early in the

morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ300-171000-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

258 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the late evening and

early morning. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning. Isolated thunderstorms

until late afternoon. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then

isolated showers in the late evening and early morning. Mostly

cloudy with scattered showers late. Lows around 50. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ200-171000-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

258 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost early in the evening.

Widespread frost in the late evening and overnight. Colder. Lows

in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the morning

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the late evening and

overnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then

isolated showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers early in the

morning, then partly cloudy with scattered showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ199-171000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

258 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly sunny early in the evening then becoming clear.

Areas of frost early in the evening. Widespread frost in the late

evening and overnight. Lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph

in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers early in the evening,

then scattered showers in the late evening and overnight. Warmer.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with isolated showers late. Lows in the upper 40s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the

morning, then scattered showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ212-171000-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

258 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost early in the evening. Widespread

frost in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers early in the evening,

then scattered showers in the late evening and overnight. Warmer.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with isolated showers late. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then

scattered showers in the afternoon. Isolated showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ211-171000-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

258 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost in the late evening and

overnight. Lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then cloudy with

isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers early in the evening,

then scattered showers in the late evening and overnight. Warmer.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with isolated showers late. Lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ210-171000-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

258 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning. Highs

around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then cloudy with

isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers early in the evening,

then scattered showers in the late evening and overnight. Warmer.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent in

the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with isolated showers late. Lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ197-171000-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

258 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning. Highs

around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers early in the evening,

then scattered showers in the late evening and overnight. Warmer.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers late. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs around

70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ198-171000-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

258 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly sunny early in the evening then becoming clear.

Areas of frost early in the evening. Widespread frost in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Isolated showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers early in the evening,

then scattered showers in the late evening and overnight. Warmer.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers late. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ177-171000-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

258 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly sunny early in the evening then becoming clear.

Areas of frost early in the evening. Widespread frost in the late

evening and overnight. Colder. Lows around 30. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning. Not as

cool. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Isolated showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers early in the evening,

then scattered showers in the late evening and overnight. Warmer.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers late. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the

morning, then scattered showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ178-171000-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

258 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers early in the evening,

then scattered showers in the late evening and overnight. Warmer.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the

morning, then scattered showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ179-171000-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

258 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost early in the evening.

Widespread frost in the late evening and overnight. Colder. Lows

around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the late evening and

overnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then

isolated showers in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the

morning, then scattered showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ164-171000-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

258 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost early in the evening.

Widespread frost in the late evening and overnight. Colder. Lows

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers early in the evening,

then scattered showers in the late evening and overnight. Warmer.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers late. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the

morning, then scattered showers in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ195-171000-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

258 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost early in the evening. Widespread

frost in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning. Highs

around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers early in the evening,

then scattered showers in the late evening and overnight. Warmer.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers late. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ196-171000-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

258 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost early in the evening. Widespread

frost in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers early in the evening,

then scattered showers in the late evening and overnight. Warmer.

Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers late. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ176-171000-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

258 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly sunny early in the evening then becoming clear.

Areas of frost early in the evening. Widespread frost in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Isolated showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers early in the evening,

then scattered showers in the late evening and overnight. Not as

cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers late. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ163-171000-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

258 PM CST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost early in the evening.

Widespread frost in the late evening and overnight. Colder. Lows

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated showers early in the evening,

then scattered showers in the late evening and overnight. Not as

cool. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers late. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then

scattered showers in the afternoon. Isolated showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

