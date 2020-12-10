TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 9, 2020

521 FPUS54 KHGX 100944

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 100943

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

343 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

TXZ237-102200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

343 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph early in

the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then isolated showers

after midnight. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning, then showers likely and scattered thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers until late

night, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ337-102200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

343 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning, then showers likely and scattered thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers until late

night, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ437-102200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

343 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the

morning, then showers likely and scattered thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers until late

night, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ214-102200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

343 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Isolated showers and thunderstorms late. Lows around

60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered

showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers until late

night, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in

the mid 40s coast.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ238-102200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

343 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming south

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning, then showers likely and scattered thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers until late

night, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Cooler. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ338-102200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

343 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers until late

night, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the upper 40s coast.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ438-102200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

343 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 70. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms early

in the morning, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening decreasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers until late

night, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ235-102200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

343 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds around 5 mph early in the morning increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then isolated

showers in the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows

in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Isolated

showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon, then isolated

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers until late

night, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ335-102200-

Coastal Jackson-

343 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then isolated

showers in the late evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs around

70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers until late

night, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ313-102200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

343 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds late becoming south

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Scattered showers in the morning. Scattered

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then isolated

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers until late

night, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Cooler. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ236-102200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

343 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the mid

60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers until late

night, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ336-102200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

343 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then isolated showers

after midnight. Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers until late

night, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Cooler. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Colder. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ436-102200-

Matagorda Islands-

343 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then isolated showers

after midnight. Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers until late

night, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ227-102200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

343 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph early in

the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then isolated showers

after midnight. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Scattered showers in the morning. Scattered

thunderstorms. Showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly sunny

with isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers until late

night, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ226-102200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

343 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph early

in the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the

lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning, then showers likely and scattered thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly sunny

with isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers until late

night, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ213-102200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

343 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then isolated showers

after midnight. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly sunny

with isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers until late

night, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ300-102200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

343 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds late

becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning, then showers likely and scattered thunderstorms in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely and scattered thunderstorms in the

evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly sunny

with isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers until late

night, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ200-102200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

343 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Scattered showers in the morning. Scattered

thunderstorms. Showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then

isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent

in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly sunny

with isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening.

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Cooler. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ199-102200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

343 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the

upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Partly cloudy late.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Partly cloudy with

scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ212-102200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

343 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then isolated

showers in the late evening and early morning. Cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows around 60.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon, then isolated

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers until late

night, then partly cloudy with scattered showers late. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then scattered showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ211-102200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

343 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then isolated

showers in the late evening and early morning. Cloudy with

scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows

around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers until late

night, then partly cloudy with scattered showers late. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ210-102200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

343 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then isolated

showers in the late evening and early morning. Cloudy with

scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely and scattered thunderstorms until late

afternoon, then isolated showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Isolated showers late in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers until late

night, then scattered showers late. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 60.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ197-102200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

343 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly cloudy

with isolated showers in the late evening and early morning.

Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms and isolated showers late.

Warmer. Lows around 60. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly

cloudy with isolated showers in the late evening and early

morning. Partly cloudy with scattered showers late. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ198-102200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

343 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then isolated

showers in the late evening and early morning. Cloudy with

showers likely and scattered thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then scattered

showers late. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ177-102200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

343 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly cloudy

with isolated showers in the late evening and early morning.

Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms and isolated showers

late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then scattered

showers late. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ178-102200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

343 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy

with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then scattered

showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ179-102200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

343 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy

with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms early in

the morning, then showers and scattered thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then

isolated showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent

in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then scattered

showers late. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then scattered showers in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ164-102200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

343 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy

with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Warmer.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Partly cloudy late.

Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly

cloudy with scattered showers late. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ195-102200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

343 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly cloudy

with isolated showers in the late evening and early morning.

Cloudy with showers likely and scattered thunderstorms late.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms until late

afternoon, then scattered thunderstorms and isolated showers late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly

cloudy with scattered showers late. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ196-102200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

343 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly cloudy

with isolated showers in the late evening and early morning.

Cloudy with showers likely and scattered thunderstorms late.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly

cloudy with scattered showers late. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ176-102200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

343 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then partly cloudy

with isolated showers in the late evening and early morning.

Cloudy with showers likely and scattered thunderstorms late.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly

cloudy with scattered showers late. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ163-102200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

343 AM CST Thu Dec 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers after midnight. Cloudy with showers likely and

scattered thunderstorms late. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night, then partly

cloudy with scattered showers late. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

