TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 12, 2020

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

227 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

TXZ237-132200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

227 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog late, then patchy fog early in the morning.

Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ337-132200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

227 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ437-132200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

227 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph in the morning

becoming northeast increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ214-132200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

227 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Patchy fog late. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms until late afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in

the mid 50s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...

around 60 coast.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ238-132200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

227 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon.

Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ338-132200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

227 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s

inland...around 60 coast.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...

around 60 coast.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s inland...in the mid 70s

coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in

the lower 60s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...

in the mid 60s coast.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s coast.

$$

TXZ438-132200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

227 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ235-132200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

227 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog late, then areas of fog early in

the morning. Cloudy late, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and early morning. A

chance of sprinkles late. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Patchy fog in the late evening and early morning. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms until late afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ335-132200-

Coastal Jackson-

227 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy late,

then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a 20 percent

chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy after midnight,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles late. Patchy fog in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late. Patchy fog in the late evening and early morning. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ313-132200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

227 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. Patchy fog after midnight. A chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms until late afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ236-132200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

227 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A slight chance of

showers in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon,

then a slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. A chance

of sprinkles late. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

late. Patchy fog in the late evening and early morning. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ336-132200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

227 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog late, then patchy fog early in the morning.

Mostly cloudy late, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. A chance of sprinkles late. Patchy fog in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening

and early morning. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ436-132200-

Matagorda Islands-

227 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. A chance of sprinkles late. Patchy fog in the evening.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph in the morning

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ227-132200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

227 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy early

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms until late

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ226-132200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

227 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog late, then areas of fog early in

the morning. Cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A chance of sprinkles late.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Patchy fog in the late evening and early morning. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms until late

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ213-132200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

227 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms until late

afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ300-132200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

227 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Patchy fog late. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms until late afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ200-132200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

227 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms until late afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling

into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ199-132200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

227 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night, then a chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ212-132200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

227 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. Light winds late becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ211-132200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

227 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy until

afternoon, then a 20 percent chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds late becoming east

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of sprinkles late. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ210-132200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

227 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Cloudy early in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. A chance of sprinkles late. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ197-132200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

227 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy until

afternoon, then a 20 percent chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds late becoming east

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. A chance of sprinkles late. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ198-132200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

227 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

until late afternoon, then partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and early afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ177-132200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

227 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

until late afternoon, then partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers in the late evening and early morning.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to

30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late

morning and early afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ178-132200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

227 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

until late afternoon, then partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ179-132200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

227 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the late

evening and early morning. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to

40 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning

decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling

into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ164-132200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

227 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and

early morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms until late afternoon, then mostly sunny

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ195-132200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

227 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy until

afternoon, then a 20 percent chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. A chance of sprinkles late. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ196-132200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

227 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ176-132200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

227 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

until late afternoon, then partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the late evening and early morning. A slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ163-132200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

227 AM CST Fri Nov 13 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until

late night, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms late. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling

into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

